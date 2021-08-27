Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford. English “Manchester United” has announced an agreement with Italian “Juventus” on the transfer of the 36-year-old Portuguese striker. The transfer will be formalized upon receipt of a visa and successful completion of a medical examination.

According to unofficial data, the contract worth a total of 50 million pounds will be signed for two years.

Ronaldo has already played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 and it was in the colors of this club that he gained superstar status and won his first Golden Ball. One of his partners in the Manchester United team was the current coach of the “Mancunians” Ole-Gunnar Sulscher, who previously said that he warmly supports the return of the Portuguese, whom he considers the best player of all time.