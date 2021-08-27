HomeSportCristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United
Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford. English “Manchester United” has announced an agreement with Italian “Juventus” on the transfer of the 36-year-old Portuguese striker. The transfer will be formalized upon receipt of a visa and successful completion of a medical examination.

According to unofficial data, the contract worth a total of 50 million pounds will be signed for two years.

Ronaldo has already played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 and it was in the colors of this club that he gained superstar status and won his first Golden Ball. One of his partners in the Manchester United team was the current coach of the “Mancunians” Ole-Gunnar Sulscher, who previously said that he warmly supports the return of the Portuguese, whom he considers the best player of all time.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International