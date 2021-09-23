A new catastrophe in Spain. The whole city was under water

HomeSPAINA new catastrophe in Spain. The whole city was under water
The Spanish city of Lepe is under water. The streets turned into rivers, and cars, trees and fences were dragged along the water. The cause of the flood was a storm with hail.

The water hit schools, kindergartens and medical centers.

The emergency telephone in Andalusia, an autonomous region of the province of Huelva, where the city of Lepe is located, received information about 600 incidents due to heavy rains.

The city of Lepe is located near the border with Portugal. Earlier this month, a similar disaster struck the city of Alcanar on the other side of Spain.

Just a few days ago, the country put out a fire near Malaga in the region of Andalusia. The rain helped put out the fire, but now caused a heavy flood. Thousands were evacuated due to the fire, and one firefighter died.

