HomeScienceRobots monitor public order in Singapore (PHOTOS / VIDEO)
ScienceSINGAPORE

Robots monitor public order in Singapore (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

Gleb Parfenenko
Robots monitor public order in Singapore (PHOTOS / VIDEO)
iStock/Getty Images

To date, a robot is monitoring public order in one of Singapore’s districts, TASS reports.

The project is being worked on by the Agency for Science and Technology, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Land Transport Authority and the Food Agency.

The Javier robot will use night vision cameras and devices to detect violations such as smoking in inappropriate places, illegal trade, the movement of motorcycles or electric scooters on footpaths, as well as non-compliance with social norms in a pandemic.

It will transmit in real time to the relevant structures personnel who record violations of public order, and at the same time warn offenders about these records.

The experiment will last three weeks.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineKabulfireMiddle East

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International