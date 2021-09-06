Robots monitor public order in Singapore (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

To date, a robot is monitoring public order in one of Singapore’s districts, TASS reports.

The project is being worked on by the Agency for Science and Technology, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Land Transport Authority and the Food Agency.

Singapore deploys robot to detect ‘undesirable behavior’ https://t.co/oXcMluygvo pic.twitter.com/qx7dfpHEbJ – One Line Updates (@onelineupdates) September 5, 2021

The Javier robot will use night vision cameras and devices to detect violations such as smoking in inappropriate places, illegal trade, the movement of motorcycles or electric scooters on footpaths, as well as non-compliance with social norms in a pandemic.

Singapore deploys robot to detect ‘undesirable behaviour’ https://t.co/oXcMluygvo pic.twitter.com/qx7dfpHEbJ — One Line Updates (@onelineupdates) September 5, 2021

It will transmit in real time to the relevant structures personnel who record violations of public order, and at the same time warn offenders about these records.

Autonomous robots check on bad behaviour in Singapore’s heartland https://t.co/FSGISs4yc7 — The Straits Times (@straits_times) September 5, 2021

The experiment will last three weeks.