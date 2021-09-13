The FBI declassified a document related to the September 11 attacks

HomeSAUDI ARABIAThe FBI declassified a document related to the September 11 attacks
By order of US President Joe Biden, the FBI declassified a document linking Saudi citizens to the United States and two participants in the 9/11 attacks. Relatives of the victims have long insisted on the publication of information and believe that representatives of Riyadh knew about the attacks, but tried to prevent them.

However, the new documents do not reveal the links between the Saudi government and the conspiracy. 15 of the 19 terrorists were Saudis. Published 16 pages are heavily edited and contain information from a source with classified information. He said two of the attackers entered the United States in 2000 as students. They received significant assistance from Omar al-Bayumi, also a student but a frequent visitor to the Saudi consulate in Los Angeles with high status in the mission. Al-Bayumi transferred for two of his compatriots, organized their travel, accommodation and provided them with money.

The two attackers contacted the imam of a mosque in Los Angeles, whom an FBI source identified as a man with “extremist views.”

The administrations of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have refused to declassify the case for reasons of national security. The report of the Commission of Inquiry into the events of September 11 did not reveal any connection between the Saudi state and the conspiracy. Relatives of the victims have now said it is undesirable for President Biden to attend ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks unless he declassifies the matter. The president ordered the services to release everything they could for the next six months, and the day before yesterday he visited all three venues for the anniversary.

