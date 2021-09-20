Vladimir Putin’s party won a constitutional majority in the lower house of Russia’s parliament

Half of the votes counted allowed the ruling United Russia party to retain a constitutional majority in the lower house of parliament, according to data released by the Central Election Commission in early Monday.

According to 50.02% of the votes of the national party lists, United Russia leads with 46.11%. With 50.11 percent of the vote cast in individual constituencies, the party received 85.78 percent, or 193 seats out of 225.

Thus, including on the basis of proportional distribution of votes cast for parties that did not pass the parliament, which, according to the news agency “Interfax”, means the preservation of the constitutional majority.