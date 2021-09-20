HomeRUSSIAVladimir Putin's party won a constitutional majority in the lower house of...
RUSSIA

Vladimir Putin’s party won a constitutional majority in the lower house of Russia’s parliament

Понад 300 з 450 місць будуть призначені для "Єдиної Росії".

Gleb Parfenenko
Vladimir Putin's party won a constitutional majority in the lower house of Russia's parliament

Half of the votes counted allowed the ruling United Russia party to retain a constitutional majority in the lower house of parliament, according to data released by the Central Election Commission in early Monday.

According to 50.02% of the votes of the national party lists, United Russia leads with 46.11%. With 50.11 percent of the vote cast in individual constituencies, the party received 85.78 percent, or 193 seats out of 225.

Thus, including on the basis of proportional distribution of votes cast for parties that did not pass the parliament, which, according to the news agency “Interfax”, means the preservation of the constitutional majority.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastJoe BidenKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International