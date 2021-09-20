HomeRUSSIAUnited Russia leads the elections to the State Duma of the Russian...
RUSSIA

United Russia leads the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation

КПРФ набирає 19,78%, ЛДПР - 7,56%

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The United Russia party receives 49.47 percent of the votes in the elections to the State Duma on party lists based on the results of processing 81.16 percent of the protocols, according to the Central Election Commission.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation is gaining 19.78 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party – 7.56 percent, A Just Russia – For the Truth – 7.36 percent, New People – 5.36 percent.

Elections to the State Duma of the eighth convocation were held over three days – September 17, 18 and 19. Simultaneously with the elections to the lower house on a single voting day, direct elections were held for the presidents of nine constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including Chechnya, Dagestan, Mordovia and Tuva, and 39 regional parliaments were also elected.

The number of voters registered in Russia and in diplomatic missions abroad reaches 110 million.

In total, the State Duma has 450 seats, for which 14 parties are fighting. The main competitors are considered to be the ruling United Russia party of President Vladimir Putin, which currently has the majority of seats in the State Duma, as well as the Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party and Fair Russia, represented in parliament.

Elections to the State Duma are held every five years, 225 deputies are elected from party lists with a 5 percent electoral threshold, and the other half – in single-mandate constituencies in one round. The OSCE refused to send observers to the State Duma elections on September 17-19 due to Russia’s demand to limit their number.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastJoe BidenKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International