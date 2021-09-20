United Russia leads the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation

The United Russia party receives 49.47 percent of the votes in the elections to the State Duma on party lists based on the results of processing 81.16 percent of the protocols, according to the Central Election Commission.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation is gaining 19.78 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party – 7.56 percent, A Just Russia – For the Truth – 7.36 percent, New People – 5.36 percent.

Elections to the State Duma of the eighth convocation were held over three days – September 17, 18 and 19. Simultaneously with the elections to the lower house on a single voting day, direct elections were held for the presidents of nine constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including Chechnya, Dagestan, Mordovia and Tuva, and 39 regional parliaments were also elected.

The number of voters registered in Russia and in diplomatic missions abroad reaches 110 million.

In total, the State Duma has 450 seats, for which 14 parties are fighting. The main competitors are considered to be the ruling United Russia party of President Vladimir Putin, which currently has the majority of seats in the State Duma, as well as the Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party and Fair Russia, represented in parliament.

Elections to the State Duma are held every five years, 225 deputies are elected from party lists with a 5 percent electoral threshold, and the other half – in single-mandate constituencies in one round. The OSCE refused to send observers to the State Duma elections on September 17-19 due to Russia’s demand to limit their number.