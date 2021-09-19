United Russia is gaining 38.57% in the parliamentary elections in Russia

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, the ruling United Russia party won 38.57% of the vote in Russia’s parliamentary elections.

In second place in terms of results was the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 25.17%, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 9.6%.

The INSOMAR exit poll predicts that United Russia could garner 45.2 percent of the vote, followed by the Communist Party with 21 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party with 8.7 percent and Fair Russia with 7.9 percent.

According to the poll, it is these parties that can overcome the 5% barrier to entering parliament.