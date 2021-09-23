HomeRUSSIAThe wreckage of the missing An-26 was found in the east of...
RUSSIA

The wreckage of the missing An-26 was found in the east of Russia

За попередньою версією, літак зазнав аварії в районі селища Корфовскій в Хабаровську

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The wreckage of the An-26 aircraft that disappeared near Khabarovsk was found, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

“The wreckage was found in the place where the search is underway,” – said the interlocutor of the agency.

The Joint Directorate of State Nature Reserves and National Parks of the Khabarovsk Territory “Zapovednoye Priamurye” confirmed to TASS information about the discovery of the An-26 wreckage.

“We found the plane crash site,” TASS was told in the “Reserved Amur Region”. – It is in the area of ​​the village of Korfovsky. The directorate clarified that the An-26, which had disappeared the day before, crashed in the Bolshekhekhtsirsky reserve, “at the foot of the mountain in the Korfovsky region, 3 km from the road”.

Currently, the issues of departure to the site are being resolved. The plane was found during a flight from a helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, employees of the directorate of reserves were on board.

The day before, the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the An-26 aircraft, with six people on board, had disappeared from radar in the Khabarovsk Territory. Communication with the aircraft belonging to ZAO Flight Checks and Systems was lost during a technical flight to check communications.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International