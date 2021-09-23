The wreckage of the missing An-26 was found in the east of Russia

The wreckage of the An-26 aircraft that disappeared near Khabarovsk was found, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

“The wreckage was found in the place where the search is underway,” – said the interlocutor of the agency.

The Joint Directorate of State Nature Reserves and National Parks of the Khabarovsk Territory “Zapovednoye Priamurye” confirmed to TASS information about the discovery of the An-26 wreckage.

“We found the plane crash site,” TASS was told in the “Reserved Amur Region”. – It is in the area of ​​the village of Korfovsky. The directorate clarified that the An-26, which had disappeared the day before, crashed in the Bolshekhekhtsirsky reserve, “at the foot of the mountain in the Korfovsky region, 3 km from the road”.

Currently, the issues of departure to the site are being resolved. The plane was found during a flight from a helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, employees of the directorate of reserves were on board.

The day before, the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the An-26 aircraft, with six people on board, had disappeared from radar in the Khabarovsk Territory. Communication with the aircraft belonging to ZAO Flight Checks and Systems was lost during a technical flight to check communications.