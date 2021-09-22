An-26 plane disappeared from radar in eastern Russia

HomeRUSSIAAn-26 plane disappeared from radar in eastern Russia
На борту літака перебувало шестеро осіб

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The An-26 aircraft, on board of which there were six people, disappeared from radar in the Khabarovsk Territory of Russia. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

According to TASS, communication with the aircraft belonging to ZAO Flight Checks and Systems was lost during a technical flight to check communications.

The search for the aircraft was organized, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Federal Air Transport Agency was involved in them. The Mi-8 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is also on alert.

An interlocutor in the regional government said that a helicopter sent to search for the An-26 missing in the Khabarovsk Territory could not find it due to poor visibility. “Bad weather. Most likely, they will send ground groups, ”he said.

