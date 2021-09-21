HomeRUSSIA"The delay in announcing the results was due to falsification." Navalny blames...
RUSSIA

“The delay in announcing the results was due to falsification.” Navalny blames the Russian authorities

Panasiuk Oleksii

Arrested Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny said the delay in announcing the results of online voting in Moscow in the parliamentary elections was due to falsification of the results in favor of the ruling United Russia party.

A commentary on the elections that ended on Sunday was posted on Monday on the oppositionist’s Instagram.

According to Navalny, in Moscow, in 11 out of 15 constituencies, those candidates won, whom he had selected in the framework of the so-called intellectual voting, that is, the support of the rivals of United Russia. In St. Petersburg, they won in seven out of eight districts, the oppositionist said.

Earlier, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) also expressed its distrust of the results of online voting in Moscow and said it did not recognize them. In Moscow, almost 2 million people voted electronically in elections to the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament).

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastJoe BidenKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International