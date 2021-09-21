“The delay in announcing the results was due to falsification.” Navalny blames the Russian authorities

Arrested Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny said the delay in announcing the results of online voting in Moscow in the parliamentary elections was due to falsification of the results in favor of the ruling United Russia party.

A commentary on the elections that ended on Sunday was posted on Monday on the oppositionist’s Instagram.

According to Navalny, in Moscow, in 11 out of 15 constituencies, those candidates won, whom he had selected in the framework of the so-called intellectual voting, that is, the support of the rivals of United Russia. In St. Petersburg, they won in seven out of eight districts, the oppositionist said.

Earlier, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) also expressed its distrust of the results of online voting in Moscow and said it did not recognize them. In Moscow, almost 2 million people voted electronically in elections to the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament).