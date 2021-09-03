The brave student was reprimanded for correcting Putin during the lesson

Critics of the Kremlin have praised the brave student, who found the courage to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin after he made a mistake in talking to children in a history lesson, according to DPA.

The boy, visibly embarrassed, told Putin that Emperor Peter I (1672-1725) did not fight in the Seven Years’ War (1756-1763), but in the Northern War, which lasted 21 years (1700-1721).

The president thanked the boy for the correction, but the school principal blamed the child for his “audacity.”

The Kremlin-critical media and opposition politicians praised the student for his bravery. According to Kira Yarmish, a spokeswoman for imprisoned opposition leader Oleksiy Navalny, the headmistress apparently believes that “obedience and servitude” should be taught at school, not facts.

The incident, which occurred on the first day of training in Russia on September 1, caused unrest in the country and forced Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to react.

“This is not impudence at all. We strongly disagree with the school principal,” he said, expressing hope that there would be no further punishment for the student.