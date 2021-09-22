HomeRUSSIAShooting at a Russian university. The number of victims has increased, the...
Shooting at a Russian university. The number of victims has increased, the offender is in serious condition

Yevhenii Podolskyi
PAP / EPA / STRINGER

Russian media reported new data on the shooting in Perm. On Monday, an eighteen-year-old student entered the campus with a rifle and shot 6 people.

According to radio “Echo of Moscow”, the number of victims increased from 28 to 43 people. The radio station also reported that the perpetrator of the tragedy is in the hospital and that his health is assessed by doctors as serious.

Perm medical services confirmed that 12 people were in three local hospitals. However, the rest are preparing to be sent to Moscow. Anastazia Krutin, a spokesman for the local health ministry, said that the perpetrators of the tragedy, who were injured during the arrest, had their leg amputated.

The official described the state of health of eighteen-year-old Timur Bekmansurov as grave. Russian media remind that the attacker shot and killed 5 women between the ages of 18 and 66 and an 18-year-old man.

