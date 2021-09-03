Russia accuses Google and Apple of electoral interference

HomePoliticsRussia accuses Google and Apple of electoral interference
Russian media observers have threatened to fine Google and Apple if they do not remove an application created by critic Alexei Navalny. According to the Russian authorities, the refusal of the technology giants to do so can be seen as interference in internal affairs, especially in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country.

Parliamentary elections will be held in the country this month. Virtually all outspoken critics of the Kremlin, including Navalny, have been barred from running.

Last month, Roskomnadzor called on Google and Apple to remove Navalny’s application from their networks.

On Thursday, Roskomnadzor stepped up pressure on technology giants, saying they could be prosecuted if they continue to refuse to comply with Russian law.

“Criminal liability is provided for the organization and participation in the activities of extremist organizations banned in Russia,” – said in a statement the supervisory body, published by Russian media.

According to Roskomnadzor, non-blocking of the application “can be regarded as interference” in the Russian elections and will lead to large fines.

Earlier this month, opposition leader Navalny’s organizations were declared “extremist” and banned in the country. Meanwhile, all key figures in these organizations have fled.

Then the curator blocked dozens of sites related to Alexei Navalny on the Internet.

Project assistance
