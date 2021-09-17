Putin voted online in Russia’s election

HomeRUSSIAPutin voted online in Russia's election
Gleb Parfenenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin voted in the online parliamentary elections, reports TASS with reference to its official representative Dmitry Peskov.

For the first time, Putin did not vote at a polling station.

The day before, the Russian president announced that he was forced to isolate himself due to numerous cases of human infection with a new coronavirus in his environment. Addressing his compatriots, he said that he was counting on their active civil position and voting.

In this election in Russia, residents of seven regions have the right to vote online.

The main day of elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is September 19, Sunday. However, due to the epidemic situation, it was decided to allocate three days for voting, TASS notes.

