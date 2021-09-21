Officially: Putin’s party won the parliamentary elections in Russia

In the parliamentary elections to the State Duma, the United Russia party won 49.82% of the vote. This is evidenced by the results of 100% of the calculated protocols, which are published on the website of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation.



According to preliminary estimates, members of “United Russia” will receive about 112 seats, according to TASS. In total, they win in 198 single-member constituencies. Thus, “United Russia” received a constitutional majority in the lower house.

According to the results of the vote of the Communist Party (18.93%), the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) – 7.55%, “Fair Russia – Patriots – for the truth” – 7.46% and “New People” – 5.32%.

All five parties overcame the five percent barrier to the State Duma.