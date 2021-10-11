HomeEconomicGazprom's revenues from gas exports increased by 95% in 8 months
RUSSIA

Gazprom's revenues from gas exports increased by 95% in 8 months

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Gazprom’s revenues from gas exports in January-August 2021 increased by 95 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $ 28.4 billion.

This is stated in the materials of the Federal Customs Service (FCS).

The physical volume of gas exports during the reporting period increased by 11.7 percent and reached 140.6 billion cubic meters. m.

In August 2021, Gazprom increased the export price for thousand cubic meters by 15.2 percent compared to July – to $ 282.4.

According to the data of the Federal Customs Service, in July 2021, the average export value of gas supplies rose to $ 245.12 per 1,000 cubic meters. m against $ 226.5 per 1,000 cubic meters. m in June and $ 199.7 per 1,000 cubic meters. m in May 2021.

Gazprom, one of the largest natural gas producers in the world, is the only company authorized to export natural gas through pipelines in accordance with Russian law.

