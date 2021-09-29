Gazprom increases pressure on European gas market by abandoning auctions for 2022

Gazprom Export has removed all auctions from the schedule of bidding for gas supplies in 2022. Part of the gas sold by Gazprom is offered through an electronic exchange. This platform was supposed to increase the client portfolio of the Russian company by those who are not tied to it with fixed-term contracts.

The absence of auctions for 2022 means that Gazprom does not intend to increase the volume of oil pumped in this mode, but expects to increase purchases by concluding fixed-term contracts. Gazprom’s move triggered a sharp rise in natural gas prices to less than $ 1,100 per thousand. cubic meters in November deliveries.