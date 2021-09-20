Forecast: gas in Russia will be enough for 70 years, oil – for 30. What’s next?

Gas reserves in Russia will be enough for a maximum of 70 years. Oil will be enough only for 30 years of production. Russian mass media write about it with reference to the new forecast of Rosgeologiya holding.

“Over the past 25 years, new gas and oil reserves in Russia have been discovered 10 times less than in the previous 25 years. Most Russian fields are depleted,” said Russian energy experts.

What are the prospects for the industry?

Maintaining oil and gas production at the current level is of strategic importance for Russia, as the entire industry accounts for more than 70% of the country’s export revenue. In the budget plan, revenues from oil and gas are set at 8-10 trillion rubles a year until 2036. However, the provision of reserves is of great importance for the future of the economy.

According to experts, natural resources such as diamonds and zinc, at the current rate of production will be enough for about 20 years, and gold and lead – for about 10 years.

In May this year, the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation Alexander Kozlov said that, in his opinion, while maintaining the current rate of production of Russian oil will be enough for another 59 years, and natural gas – for 103 years.

A member of the federal government compared the situation to the “overall temperature in the hospital” and stressed that there are deposits in the country that are already being decommissioned, and there are those that have not yet been fully loaded.

According to him, the volume of guaranteed energy supplies may change if financial investments are made in geological research.

In early April, the head of the Federal Agency for the Use of Natural Resources “Rosnedr” Eugene Kiselyov said that oil reserves in Russia will be enough for the next 58 years.

However, he stressed that in this case we are talking about “conditional” indicators that will change with the development and application of modern technologies, and the line of approach to them will be “constantly moving forward.”