Ex-White House adviser accused Trump and Putin of sexism

Former US President Donald Trump’s adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, published a memoir on Tuesday in which she said that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in her opinion, neglected her because of her gender.

The book, “You Have Nothing Here,” has already become a bestseller in the United States, despite the fact that it focused less on politics and more on what Hill calls the gender discrimination that has accompanied it all its life.

“I was one of the women in the group, but the Russians did not see me as a true reflection of the acclaimed British actress Judy Dench, who played the role of M, the first female spy in the James Bond film. No, I was chosen because of something much more prosaic. It didn’t matter who I was in my professional life. I was just a decorative stand for an outstanding person,” she adds.

She describes her decision to join the Trump administration as pragmatic. For Trump, in her opinion, she did not represent an important figure. In an interview to promote the book, Hill admits that Trump considered her a “secretary” despite her high-profile title in the White House. In an article published shortly before the book, she realizes that she has never spoken to Trump for more than two years in the White House.

“Virtually the only thing Trump kept telling me in his administration was about Putin: ‘Do I like him?’ Before I could answer, other officials in the hall rose to leave, and the president’s attention was diverted. That was the life of a woman counselor at the Trump White House,” Hill wrote.

However, Hill also accuses American society of sexism, not just Trump. According to her, during her impeachment trial in Congress, she was still judged by her appearance.

“All my professional life I have struggled with sexism in an endless attempt to realize my potential and do my job effectively, despite the difficulties that were allegedly inherent in me as a woman. I would never have thought that I needed to worry that my gender would be a disadvantage to me and the country at such a critical time,” Hill wrote of the congressional hearing.

After all, American women in general, or rather the part of them who voted for Trump, also receive from Trump’s former adviser. Hill recalls that viewers wondered why, for God’s sake, she spoke on American television with her British accent, and even suspected her of being a “double agent of the Russians.”

“It is significant that in the 2016 presidential election, almost 40% of women voters preferred Donald Trump and his promise to undermine the existing social system, despite the open and shameless manifestations of his hatred of women during the election campaign,” Hill said. he says.

Hill does not say in the book what attracted her to the Trump administration, where she went to work. She only claims that immediately after participating in the women’s march against Trump after his inauguration, she went to work at the White House.

“That day I was a woman walking around the perimeter of the White House, and the next day I got into the West Wing through the guest entrance,” Hill wrote. However, in her phrase that she came to the White House from the “coal basement” of childhood in Britain, you can still read the satisfaction of her career.