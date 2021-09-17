HomeRUSSIAElections to the State Duma have started in Russia: Kamchatka and Chukotka...
Elections to the State Duma have started in Russia: Kamchatka and Chukotka are already voting

Gleb Parfenenko
VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2021: Campaign billboards put up ahead of the elections to the Russian State Duma of the 8th convocation scheduled for September 17-19. Yuri Smityuk/TASS–осси€. ¬ладивосток. јгитационные предвыборные баннеры на одной из улиц города. ¬ыборы в √осдуму восьмого созыва назначены на единый день голосовани€ 19 сент€бр€ 2021 года. ќни будут проходить в течение трех дней - 17, 18 и 19 сент€бр€. ёрий —митюк/“ј——

Elections of deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federation have begun – voting has begun in the Kamchatka Territory and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, the extreme eastern regions of the federation, reports TASS.

Polling stations opened at 8.00 on September 17 local time (23.00 Kyiv time on September 16).

Voting will end at 21:00 on September 19, when polling stations will be closed in the westernmost region – Kaliningrad region.

The CEC explained the introduction of a three-day vote by concern for the health of citizens in the context of the coronavirus epidemic, reports the BNR correspondent in Moscow.

In a televised address, Vladimir Putin called on voters to take an active part in the vote:

“I count on your responsible, thoughtful, patriotic and civic position. To your efforts to elect deputies who will work for the benefit and in the name of our beloved Motherland. In the interests of our people and every citizen of Russia. Please make your choice! ”

Parliamentary elections in Russia are held under a mixed system. Half of the 450 deputies of the State Duma are elected by a majority vote, the other half – proportionally.

Sociologists predict the victory of the ruling United Russia party.

Project assistance
