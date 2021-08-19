A MiG-29 military plane crashed in Russia, killing the pilot

HomeRUSSIAA MiG-29 military plane crashed in Russia, killing the pilot
За попередніми даними літак розбився через відмову техніки

A military plane crashed near Astrakhan in southern Russia, killing the pilot, an informed source told Interfax.

“The MiG-29 aircraft was carrying out a training flight. According to preliminary data, the plane crashed due to a equipment failure. The pilot died, “the source said.

The press service of the Southern Military District stated that the plane crashed in a deserted place on the territory of the Ashuluk test site.

The flight was performed without ammunition.

The crash of the MiG-29 occurred during a scheduled flight, the military said. “To establish the causes of the disaster, a commission of the Air Force Command was sent to the crash site,” the district press service added.

The MiG-29 (NATO codification: Fulcrum) is a 4th generation light fighter developed in the early 1980s.

According to RSC MiG, more than 1,600 such aircraft are in service with the Russian Air Force and 25 countries.

According to some data, the MiG-29 is one of the five best-selling fighters in the world – a total of more than 800 such aircraft were exported.

In recent years, there have been more than a dozen accidents of MiG-29 fighters both in Russia and abroad.

