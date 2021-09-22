HomeEconomicLand prices in Japan are falling for the second year in a...
EconomicJAPANReal estate

Land prices in Japan are falling for the second year in a row

Gleb Parfenenko
Ціни на землю в Японії падають другий рік поспіль
There is Japanese traditional field

Land prices in Japan are falling for the second year in a row, according to Reuter. The sharp drop is caused by measures to combat the health crisis, including closed borders, which have limited demand for new restaurants and hotels, government data show.

Retail space fell 0.5 percent from 0.3 percent a year earlier. Due to the fact that the pandemic is causing significant changes in the economy, prices for industrial land are rising for the fourth year in a row, reflecting, for example, higher demand for space.

In general, prices in the third largest economy in July fell by 0.4 percent year on year, by 0.6 percent in 2020.

Housing prices, which have been falling for nearly three decades, have fallen another 0.5 percent over the period.

This decline contrasts with the problematic rise in property prices in many other industrialized countries, such as Australia, where house prices rose by a record 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2021 amid weak economic growth.

By comparison, industrial space across Japan is growing by 0.8 percent as demand for factories and logistics facilities grows.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International