We can say that the Polish beer industry is experiencing a kind of beer revolution. The largest brewing industry in Europe, in terms of beer production it is now surpassed only by Germany.

For many years, Poland has been one of the leading producers of beer, according to The Vever of Eurore. However, in 2018 alone, the country managed to overtake the UK with a total of more than 42.6 million hectoliters and take second place on the continent, according to the Emerging Europe website.

Despite the fact that in 2019 there was a decline in beer production on the continent, the Netherlands will be able to maintain its second position after Germany by a total of more than 40 million hectoliters. The volume of beer for the same period amounted to 204 million euros, and the largest market for the country was the Netherlands.

According to Bartolomeo Mopizizzi, director of the Union of Employers of the Polish Brewing Industry, the country has not always been such a giant in this area. “Poland has experienced a beer revolution, turning from a traditional wine country into a beer country,” he says.

According to him, this is largely due to the economic reforms that followed the fall of the Iron Curtain, which helped the industry to become what it is today.

“Along with the socio-economic changes that followed after 1989, the brewing industry was revived. This is mainly due to international companies that have begun to modernize breweries in Poland, new technologies and the development of new recipes,” explains the expert.

Moptsizzi believes that this development took place against the background of great efforts by the sector, as well as large-scale investment.

“After 30 years and after investing almost 13 billion zlotys, the brewing industry in our country is at the level of world class. We have more than 300 breweries across the country, and every year we enjoy more than 1,500 new products,” he said.

In addition, the brewing sector is of great importance for the labor market in Poland, as it provides 9,500 jobs.