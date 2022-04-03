Melnyk Andriy Yaroslavovych – Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany

He was born in Lviv on September 7, 1975

Education:

October 2004 – Applicant at the Department of International and Comparative Law, Institute of State and Law. V. Koretsky National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Kyiv. He defended his dissertation for the degree of Candidate of Law

November-December 1998 – Harvard University, School of Public Administration. J. Kennedy (National Security of Ukraine Program)

September 1996-February 1998 – Lund University, Sweden, Institute for Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. Raoul Wallenberg at the Faculty of Law (master’s program). He received a master’s degree in international law and human rights (LL.M).

July 1992-June 1997 – Lviv State University. Ivan Franko, Faculty of International Relations. He graduated with honors with a degree in international relations, German translator.

Employment:

December 19, 2014 – Appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Germany by the Decree of the President of Ukraine.

March 2014-January 2015 – Deputy Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

August 2010-March 2014 – Director of the Third Territorial Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

April 2007-July 2010 – Consul General of Ukraine in Hamburg.

April 2005-March 2007 – Deputy Director of the Department, Head of the Department of the Main Department of Foreign Policy of the Secretariat of the President of Ukraine, Kyiv.

January 2004-March 2005 – Chief Consultant of the Main Department of Foreign Policy of the Administration of the President of Ukraine, Kyiv.

August 1999-December 2003 – Second Secretary, First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Austria, Vienna.

August 1997-August 1999 – Admission to the diplomatic service. Consultant, Senior Consultant, Chief Consultant of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the President of Ukraine, Kyiv.

According to Presidential Decrees, he was a member of a number of official delegations of Ukraine, including:

Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (The Hague, The Netherlands), 2004-2006;

OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation, Open Skies Advisory Commission, Joint Consultative Group established under the CFE Treaty (Vienna, Austria), 2004-2005;

Antarctic Marine Living Conservation Commission (Hobart, Australia), 2004-2006

He was an expert from Ukraine in the Special Ad Hoc Committee of the Council of Europe on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, CAHTEH (Strasbourg, France), 2004-2005, served as Secretary of the Ukrainian part of the Joint Advisory Committee of the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland (2005-2006). years).

He has the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the first class.

Research interests:

Since April 2004, incl. – Research Fellow, Department of International and Comparative Law, Institute of State and Law. V. Koretsky, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Kyiv (on a voluntary basis).

2006 – Senior Lecturer, Department of International Law, Ukrainian Academy of Foreign Trade, Kyiv.

Author of a number of publications in the field of international law, including:

Succession of Ukraine in relation to international treaties of the USSR. – K., 2005. – 424 p. (monograph);

Development of legal principles and mechanisms of the rule of international law in the domestic law of Ukraine (co-authored) // Interaction of international law with the domestic law of Ukraine. – for order. В.Н.Денисова. – K., 2006. – P.12-40;

Master or Servant? International Law in the Foreign Policy Context // Select Proceedings of the European Society of International Law. – Vol. 1 (2006). – Helene Ruiz Fabri, Emmanuelle Jouannet and Vincent Tomkiewicz (eds). – Oxford and Portland, Oregon, 2008. – p.237-278;

Doctrinal approaches to the relationship between international law and national norms (co-authored) // International Law and National Legislation. – M., 2009. – P.112-165;

Nagorny-Karabakh. – Max Planck Encyclopedia of Public International Law. – Rüdiger Wolfrum (ed.). – Oxford University Press, 2012. – Vol. VII. – p.451-456;

United Nations Trusteeship System. – Max Planck Encyclopedia of Public International Law. – Rüdiger Wolfrum (ed.). – Oxford University Press, 2012. – Vol. X. – p.523-536;

International law as the basis of the modern world order. Liber Amicorum to the 75th anniversary of prof. В.Н.Денисова. – ed. A.Ya. Melnik, S.A. Melnik, T.R. Korotkogo. – Kyiv-Odessa, 2012. – 878 p.

Languages: Ukrainian (native), Russian (second native), German (fluent), English (fluent), Spanish (intermediate).

He is married and has a son and a daughter.