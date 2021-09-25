HomeSOUTH AFRICATerrorist attack in Somalia, 7 dead
SOUTH AFRICA

Terrorist attack in Somalia, 7 dead

Замінований автомобіль був підірваний в районі Джелгааб в Могадішо

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Seven people were killed in a terrorist attack in the Somali capital on Saturday, eight were injured.

Local media reported that a car bomb was blown up in the Jelgaab area of ​​Mogadishu.

According to military sources, the explosion occurred at a fairly large distance from the Turkish embassy in Mogadishu and the command of the Turkish task force in Somalia. None of the Turkish citizens were hurt.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorist organization Al-Shabab frequently attacks security forces and civilian targets in the African country.

