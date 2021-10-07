Powerful earthquakes in Pakistan and Croatia, more than 20 dead and hundreds injured (Video)

Fatalities, injuries and property damage to dozens of buildings after the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Pakistan. At least 20 people have been killed in a building collapse in Balochistan province.

Most of them are women and children, according to global agencies. It is also reported that at least 150 people were injured, some of them were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the death toll could rise. After the earthquake, people remained on the streets. Rescue operations are currently underway to search for survivors of the debris.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was also reported in Croatia. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter was located 40 km northeast of the city of Split. No casualties or damage were reported.