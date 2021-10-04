Zelensky ready to meet with Putin face-to-face and in Normandy format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin both in a face-to-face format and within the framework of the Normandy Four leaders’ summit, because such negotiations will be substantive and effective for a peaceful settlement in Donbas and the de-occupation of Crimea. The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a press conference in Truskavets, the press service of the President’s Office reports.

“I would like to meet with the President of the Russian Federation. It is clear to me that in a tete-a-tete format, the meeting will be quite substantive. It is clear to me that the Russian side, the Russian President’s entourage, does not want him to hold this meeting in a tete-a-tete format, because this meeting can bring unexpected results, ”said Vladimir Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine stressed that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin, including in the Normandy format.

“I believe that any meeting at this level will help Ukraine in resolving the tragedy in Donbass and in matters of Crimea,” the head of state said.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that during a meeting with the President of the Russian Federation face to face, one should not focus on a specific agenda.

“In any case, I believe that there will be a result. It should be. Because Russia and the Russian people also need it, ”he stressed.

The President of Ukraine added that so far the Russian side is hindering the holding of such meetings.