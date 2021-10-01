HomeUKRAINEUkraine refused to transit gas to Hungary. The head of Naftogaz demands...
Ukraine refused to transit gas to Hungary. The head of Naftogaz demands sanctions against companies associated with Gazprom

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Russia uses gas as a weapon, so companies associated with Gazprom should be subject to sanctions – this is how the head of the Ukrainian concern Naftogaz commented on the current suspension of the transit of Russian gas to Hungary through Ukraine. Earlier, Moscow and Budapest signed an agreement on gas supplies bypassing Ukraine.

Yuri Vitrenko wrote that the Kremlin has suspended the transportation of gas through Ukraine to Hungary, despite the fact that earlier it had contracts for the transit of blue fuel. The head of Naftogaz assessed that the suspension of transit poses a huge threat to Ukraine and Europe.

At the same time, he recalled that both Germany and the United States declared their readiness to react if Russia uses gas transit as a weapon.

Yuri Vitrenko wrote that in this regard he expects the introduction of sanctions against a subsidiary of Gazprom, which is the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Last Monday, Hungary and Russia signed a contract for the supply of gas for more than 10 years, bypassing Ukraine. Today Russia has suspended the transportation of gas through Ukraine to Hungary.

