Ukraine disappointed with Hungary’s deal with Gazprom. Kiev asks for intervention from the European Commission

An agreement with Gazprom was officially signed in Budapest on Monday, in which representatives of Hungarian diplomacy took part. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Kiev wants the contract to be considered by the European Commission.

As we read in the document, the Russian-Hungarian agreement is politically motivated and has no economic justification.

As it was written, the decision on the agreement was made to please the Kremlin and would damage the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

According to Ukraine, it is more profitable for Hungary to import gas through Ukraine. In response to the agreement, Kiev canceled a meeting of the intergovernmental commission chaired by the heads of diplomacy of Ukraine and Hungary, which is to be held in the coming days. In addition, Ukraine will ask the European Commission to assess the compliance of the agreement with European energy legislation.

Under the Hungarian-Russian agreement, Gazprom will supply Hungary with gas via Serbia and Austria. The contract for more than 10 years provides for the supply of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.