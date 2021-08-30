The United States has offered to allocate money to strengthen Ukraine’s security

The US House of Representatives is proposing to include $ 275 million in assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its security in the US defense budget for fiscal year 2022.

The draft budget, prepared by the Senate Armed Services Committee, contains a proposal to “allocate $ 275 million for the initiative to promote Ukraine’s security to support and assist the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The next fiscal year in the United States begins on October 1, 2021.

The draft budget was unveiled amid a forthcoming meeting between US and Ukrainian Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. Their talks were postponed from August 31 to September 1 due to the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan. This information was confirmed by the White House.

As one of the advisers to the President of Ukraine told the Financial Times earlier in an interview, at a forthcoming meeting with Biden, Zelensky will insist on increasing US military aid to Kyiv, as well as issuing US-guaranteed bonds, which will help rebuild infrastructure and restart the economy.

Last week, Biden ordered up to $ 60 million in aid to Ukraine from the Pentagon.