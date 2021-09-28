The Hungarian Ambassador was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry through a contract from Gazprom

Hungarian Ambassador to Kiev Istvan Idyarto has been summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in response to the signing of a new contract with the Russian Gazprom for the supply of gas bypassing Ukraine.

The press secretary of the Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko told Ukrinform about this.

He also said that the Ukrainian ambassador to Budapest, Lyubov Nepop, had been invited to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

“I can confirm the summons of the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine similarly invited the Ambassador of Hungary in Kiev to convey our principled position: gas transportation bypassing Ukraine undermines the national security of our state and the energy security of Europe, and the new agreement between Hungary and Gazprom deals a serious blow to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, “Nikolenko stressed. …

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, “the Ukrainian side will take decisive measures to protect national interests.”

Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Siyarto said that on September 27 Hungary signed an agreement with the Russian energy company Gazprom on the purchase of natural gas for a period of 15 years.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Kiev will submit an application to the EU Commission regarding the compliance of the agreement with European energy legislation.