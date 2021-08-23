Talks between the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Montenegro took place in Kyiv

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Montenegrin Foreign Minister George Radulovic in Kyiv on Monday.

“In Ukraine, he held talks with Montenegrin Foreign Minister George Radulovic. The meeting took place on the eve of the visit of the President of Turkey to Podgorica, “Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

