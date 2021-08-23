HomeMONTENEGROTalks between the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Montenegro took place in...
MONTENEGROPoliticsTURKEY

Talks between the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Montenegro took place in Kyiv

Обговорено підготовку до візиту президента Туреччини в Подгориці

Gleb Parfenenko
Talks between the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Montenegro took place in Kyiv
АА

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Montenegrin Foreign Minister George Radulovic in Kyiv on Monday.

“In Ukraine, he held talks with Montenegrin Foreign Minister George Radulovic. The meeting took place on the eve of the visit of the President of Turkey to Podgorica, “Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Source: aa.com

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireearthquakeTaliban

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International