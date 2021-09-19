HomeRUSSIAPro-Russian separatists are massively brought to polling stations from Donbass
RUSSIAUKRAINE

Pro-Russian separatists are massively brought to polling stations from Donbass

Yevhenii Podolskyi

“In Russia, pro-Russian separatists from Donbass were allowed to participate in the elections,” reports the independent Meduza portal. Some of these people were reportedly issued Russian passports just before entering the polling station.

Since Friday, Russians have been electing deputies to the State Duma, regional councils and heads of local administrations. Russia is divided into 11 time zones. In each of them, voting will end at 21.00 local time.

Observers of the public movement “Golos” reported about election fraud on the very first day of voting. They pointed, among other things, to attempts to add fake cards to polls, as well as to allow people who had already voted to vote.

Passports of a citizen of the Russian Federation

According to the Meduza portal, the pro-Russian separatists of Donbass, who have received passports of a citizen of the Russian Federation, are delivered to polling stations in the Rostov region. Deszcz TV reported that 825 buses and 12 trains are involved.

The OVD-info portal, which tracks the activities of the Russian police, recorded cases of obstruction of the work of independent observers, including the detention of about 20 people.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanKabulvaccineMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International