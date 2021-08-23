Erdogan and Zelensky discussed bilateral relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. This is stated in the message of the Public Relations Department of the AP of Turkey, distributed on Sunday.

Bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed.

During the conversation, President Erdogan expressed gratitude for the immediate and comprehensive support provided to Ukraine in eliminating the consequences of forest fires in southern Turkey.

The Turkish leader congratulated his colleague on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

The Turkish President stressed Ankara’s readiness to further develop strategic cooperation with Ukraine in various fields, including security, defense industry, tourism and trade.