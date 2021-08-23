A citizen of Ukraine was detained in Tula for collecting data on the latest weapon – the FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian citizen in Tula, a city 193 km south of Moscow, for gathering top-secret information about the latest types of weapons commissioned by Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB press service told TASS.

“The Federal Security Service detained a citizen of Ukraine on a hot day in Tula for gathering information that is a state secret, about the latest weapons and secret technical documentation on them,” the press service said.

According to the FSB, “on behalf of the special services of Ukraine, the man was looking for employees of Russian defense companies who had access to state secrets.”

“His goal was to recruit Russians and obtain from them legally protected information about modern small arms,” ​​the FSB said.

A criminal case has been instituted against a citizen of Ukraine under Article 276 of the Criminal Code (“Espionage”), the FSB press service reports.

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years. The FSB said that the investigation is ongoing.

Source: TASS