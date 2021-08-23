HomeRUSSIAA citizen of Ukraine was detained in Tula for collecting data on...
RUSSIAUKRAINE

A citizen of Ukraine was detained in Tula for collecting data on the latest weapon – the FSB

За даними ФСБ, українець розшукував співробітників оборонних підприємств Росії, що мали доступ до державної таємниці.

Gleb Parfenenko
A citizen of Ukraine was detained in Tula for collecting data on the latest weapon - the FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian citizen in Tula, a city 193 km south of Moscow, for gathering top-secret information about the latest types of weapons commissioned by Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB press service told TASS.

“The Federal Security Service detained a citizen of Ukraine on a hot day in Tula for gathering information that is a state secret, about the latest weapons and secret technical documentation on them,” the press service said.

According to the FSB, “on behalf of the special services of Ukraine, the man was looking for employees of Russian defense companies who had access to state secrets.”

“His goal was to recruit Russians and obtain from them legally protected information about modern small arms,” ​​the FSB said.

A criminal case has been instituted against a citizen of Ukraine under Article 276 of the Criminal Code (“Espionage”), the FSB press service reports.

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years. The FSB said that the investigation is ongoing.

Source: TASS

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireearthquakeTaliban

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International