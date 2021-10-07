HomeLifeStylePigs guard Dutch airport from birds (VIDEO)
LifeStyleNETHERLANDS

Pigs guard Dutch airport from birds (VIDEO)

Gleb Parfenenko
Pigs guard Dutch airport from birds (VIDEO)

An innovative idea has emerged at Amsterdam Airport to expel birds from the area and reduce aircraft collisions with birds.

The pilot project allows to keep pigs in the immediate vicinity of the runway. The goal is for the animals to eat the remnants of freshly harvested sugar beets grown around the airport. The culture attracts birds, which leads to more plane crashes with them.

According to the project coordinator, it is already bringing the first positive results.

“Last year we had about 150 cases of bird attacks. We want to know if this method can be used on a large scale next year, we are also comparing this field during these six weeks with another field,” he added.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweathervaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International