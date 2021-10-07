Pigs guard Dutch airport from birds (VIDEO)

An innovative idea has emerged at Amsterdam Airport to expel birds from the area and reduce aircraft collisions with birds.

The pilot project allows to keep pigs in the immediate vicinity of the runway. The goal is for the animals to eat the remnants of freshly harvested sugar beets grown around the airport. The culture attracts birds, which leads to more plane crashes with them.

According to the project coordinator, it is already bringing the first positive results.

“Last year we had about 150 cases of bird attacks. We want to know if this method can be used on a large scale next year, we are also comparing this field during these six weeks with another field,” he added.