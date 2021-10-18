A tribune collapsed at a stadium in the Netherlands (VIDEO)

Disagreements with Vitesse Arnhem fans partially ended when the crowd celebrated a 1-0 away victory over local rival Nijmegen in the Dutch championship match.

Fans jumped up to greet the players of their favorite team, and this led to a shift of seven rows from the stands. The ANP agency did not report any casualties as a result of the incident.

A stand full of Vitesse fans collapsed while they celebrated their victory today. Thankfully there were no reported injuries 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kYXJh2UBsP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 17, 2021

The local government of Nijmegen is investigating the reasons that led to the incident.

After the collapse, the fans quickly climbed upstairs, away from the affected part of the stands.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: A stand has collapsed in Vitesse’s away match to NEC pic.twitter.com/8VjM5JI7sD — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 17, 2021

“There was a container under the platform, and that prevented something more serious,” said Wilko van Scheik, general manager of Dutch football club NEK Nijmehen.

Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruhl said he was shocked by what happened.