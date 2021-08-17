Stoltenberg: NATO ready to launch remote strikes on terrorist groups in Afghanistan

HomeAFGHANISTANStoltenberg: NATO ready to launch remote strikes on terrorist groups in Afghanistan
Gleb Parfenenko
Photo: NTB / REUTERS

NATO does not rule out the possibility of remote strikes on international terrorist groups if they try to re-establish themselves in Afghanistan. This was stated on Tuesday by the Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following an unscheduled meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan should not become a platform for international terrorists. We will monitor this very closely, and of course NATO countries will remain vigilant and will be able to attack terrorist groups remotely if we see these groups trying to settle in Afghanistan again,” he said. he.

Stoltenberg said that NATO countries knew about the risk of the Taliban’s return, but could not predict the speed of the fall of Afghanistan, the alliance attributes it to the failure of the Afghan authorities and the army.

According to Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Alliance will “learn many lessons” from the situation in Afghanistan when it completes the evacuation of its personnel.

“NATO needs to learn from the many lessons learned in Afghanistan. We will do that when the evacuation is complete,” he said.

