WHO: Medical errors are among the top ten causes of death

Inadequate medical care will be one of the 10 leading causes of death. This was stated by the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Russian Federation Melita Vuynovich at a press conference dedicated to World Patient Safety Day, which is celebrated on September 17.

“According to the WHO, inadequate medical care can be one of the top 10 causes of death. But for this we need an information system that can detect it. On average, it is estimated that one in 10 patients experience adverse effects when receiving hospital care,” – she said.

According to Vuynovych, the amount of social costs in the world associated with harm to patients is from 1 to 2 trillion dollars.

The WHO representative noted that errors can occur when providing not only inpatient but also emergency and outpatient care.

“These are errors in diagnosis, errors in prescribing drugs. Four out of ten people who receive emergency medical care in the world experience some adverse consequences due to inadequate medical care,” Vuynovich was quoted as saying by BGNES.