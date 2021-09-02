Joe Biden opposed the ban on abortion in Texas

Joe Biden condemned a new law passed in Texas that prohibits abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. The US president has promised to protect women’s constitutional rights.

The Supreme Court refused to block a new law in Texas.

It prohibits abortions after the registration of the fetal heartbeat, even if the pregnancy occurred after rape.

The so-called heartbeat law gives anyone the right to sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks, according to BGNES.

Doctors and human rights groups have sharply criticized the law, which is one of the strictest in the country.