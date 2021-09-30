In Canada, Moderna is not recommended for young people

Authorities in Ontario, Canada’s most populous region, are advising young people between the ages of 18 and 24 not to use the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The reason is the possible occurrence of negative health consequences.

“This is due to a marked increase in very rare heart disease in pericarditis or myocarditis, after Moderna vaccination in young people aged 18 to 24 in Ontario,” – said in a statement local health authorities.

It states that after Moderna vaccination, the probability of heart disease is estimated at 1 in 5,000, and after Pfizer vaccination at 1 in 28,000.

In this regard, the authorities recommend that citizens of this age group use vaccines of other brands. According to BGNES, there are no restrictions on the use of Moderna in people of other ages.