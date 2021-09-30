HomeCANADAIn Canada, Moderna is not recommended for young people
CANADAMedicine

In Canada, Moderna is not recommended for young people

Gleb Parfenenko
In Canada, Moderna is not recommended for young people

Authorities in Ontario, Canada’s most populous region, are advising young people between the ages of 18 and 24 not to use the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The reason is the possible occurrence of negative health consequences.

“This is due to a marked increase in very rare heart disease in pericarditis or myocarditis, after Moderna vaccination in young people aged 18 to 24 in Ontario,” – said in a statement local health authorities.

It states that after Moderna vaccination, the probability of heart disease is estimated at 1 in 5,000, and after Pfizer vaccination at 1 in 28,000.

In this regard, the authorities recommend that citizens of this age group use vaccines of other brands. According to BGNES, there are no restrictions on the use of Moderna in people of other ages.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International