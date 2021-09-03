HomeBELGIUMBrussels doctors prescribe visits to museums to combat stress COVID
BELGIUMMedicine

Brussels doctors prescribe visits to museums to combat stress COVID

Gleb Parfenenko
Brussels doctors prescribe visits to museums to combat stress COVID

Doctors in Brussels will be able to schedule visits to museums as part of a three-month program aimed at restoring mental health in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients undergoing stress treatment at one of the largest hospitals in the Belgian capital will be offered free access to the city’s five public museums, covering topics ranging from fashion to sanitation.

The results of the pilot project will be published next year with the intention of extending the initiative further if it proves successful in relieving symptoms of stress and other forms of mental illness.

The pilot project in Brussels will attribute accompanied visits to individuals and groups from the hospital.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International