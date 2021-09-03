Brussels doctors prescribe visits to museums to combat stress COVID

Doctors in Brussels will be able to schedule visits to museums as part of a three-month program aimed at restoring mental health in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients undergoing stress treatment at one of the largest hospitals in the Belgian capital will be offered free access to the city’s five public museums, covering topics ranging from fashion to sanitation.

The results of the pilot project will be published next year with the intention of extending the initiative further if it proves successful in relieving symptoms of stress and other forms of mental illness.

The pilot project in Brussels will attribute accompanied visits to individuals and groups from the hospital.