A new breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic: 2 pills – and no deaths from COVID

A new breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic in the United States. Clinical trials of an experimental antiviral pill for the treatment of COVID-19 have shown that it reduces the risk of hospitalization by 50%. Manufacturers will apply for an emergency use permit.

The key to fighting COVID-19 is how experts determine the experimental antiviral drug Molnupiravir. Treatment with it is simple – 2 tablets every 12 hours for 5 days, – explains Dr. Rumen Khichiv, who is an employee of the US Crisis Staff on COVID-19.

“This drug causes deliberate, figuratively speaking, typographical errors in copying, which leads to the production of proteins unsuitable for use by the virus,” he said.

Interim clinical trials have shown that the drug reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%, but there is a condition – to achieve the effect it must be taken at an early stage, after the onset of symptoms.

“There were no deaths in the group receiving the drug. The analysis was performed on 775 patients with COVID-19 who had at least one risk factor for a serious illness,” added Dr. Khychiv.

No serious side effects were reported during the trials. The results gave the company a reason to apply for emergency approval of the drug to the US Food and Drug Administration.