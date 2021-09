The explosion caused fire in COVID hospital Tetovo . This was announced on Facebook by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev.

According to him, the fire has already been extinguished, but the element has taken lives.

I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and wish the wounded a speedy recovery, – Zaev writes.

The causes of the fire have yet to be investigated, and a crisis headquarters has been set up to work on site.