North Macedonia: covid hospital fire. At least 10 dead

At least 10 people have died in a fire at a covid hospital in North Macedonia. Health Minister Venco Filipce said the number of confirmed victims could increase. He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

“So far, ten deaths have been confirmed in this fire, but the death toll may increase. This is a very sad day, “Health Minister Venco Filipce wrote on Twitter, expressing” deep condolences “to the families of the victims.

The fire has already been extinguished, it is not yet known what caused it and how many patients were in the hospital.

The modular hospital was built last year for the needs of COVID-19 patients. The city of Tetovo is located in the northwest of the country. Most of its inhabitants are ethnic Albanians.

In North Macedonia, with a population of 2 million, the number of coronavirus infections has skyrocketed since early August. Over the past 24 hours, more than 700 new infections and 24 deaths have been confirmed there. More than 6,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in North Macedonia.