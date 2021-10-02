HomeLITHUANIAIn Lithuania, more than a kilogram of metal objects was found in...
LITHUANIA

In Lithuania, more than a kilogram of metal objects was found in a man’s stomach

Gleb Parfenenko
In Lithuania, more than a kilogram of metal objects was found in a man's stomach

Doctors from a Lithuanian hospital found in a man’s stomach more than a kilogram of various small metal objects, including nails and screws, according to AFP.

The patient was hospitalized in Klaipeda Hospital with complaints of severe pain. X-rays showed that there were metal objects in his abdomen, some up to 10 centimeters long. The operation lasted 3 hours and all items were removed.

Doctors say they have never seen anything like it and showed the media a photo of the discovery in the stomach of a man who began to “snack” on metal objects in the last weeks after he stopped drinking alcohol. Now his condition is stable.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenpandemicvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International