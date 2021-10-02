In Lithuania, more than a kilogram of metal objects was found in a man’s stomach

Doctors from a Lithuanian hospital found in a man’s stomach more than a kilogram of various small metal objects, including nails and screws, according to AFP.

The patient was hospitalized in Klaipeda Hospital with complaints of severe pain. X-rays showed that there were metal objects in his abdomen, some up to 10 centimeters long. The operation lasted 3 hours and all items were removed.

Doctors say they have never seen anything like it and showed the media a photo of the discovery in the stomach of a man who began to “snack” on metal objects in the last weeks after he stopped drinking alcohol. Now his condition is stable.