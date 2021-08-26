HomeLifeStyleNaked cover hero sues Nirvana. The man accuses the group of sexual...
LifeStyle

Naked cover hero sues Nirvana. The man accuses the group of sexual violence

Yevhenii Podolskyi

American Spencer Elden, who appeared on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” as a child, has sued 15 people, including former band members and property manager Kurt Cobain, accusing them of commercial sexual assault, media reported on Wednesday.

The cover of the 1991 album depicts four-month-old Elden naked in a pool with a $ 1 bill on a rope.

Elden, now 30, says his parents did not sign the permit to use the photo, and the photo is child pornography.

Lawsuit against the team

The lawsuit, filed in California on Tuesday, said the cover depicted “Spencer’s private body” and the photos “indecently” showed his genitals. According to BBC News, under US law, photos of non-sexual babies that are not considered child pornography.

Elden’s lawyer, Robert J. Lewis, says the presence of a dollar bill (which was added after the photo was taken) makes the minor look like a “sex worker.”

The lawsuit also states that Nirvana promised to seal Elden’s genitals with a sticker.

“Commercial sexual exploitation”

According to Elden, “his identity and name are forever linked to the commercial sexual abuse he suffered as a minor, which spread and sold around the world from the time he was a child to the present day.”

He claims that he “suffered and will suffer all his life” because of the cover. The lawsuit also mentions “severe and prolonged emotional suffering,” “abnormal development and success,” and “medical and psychological treatment.”

Compensation from each of the 15 defendants

He is demanding compensation of at least $ 150,000 from each of the 15 defendants, including surviving team members Dave Grohl and Christ Novoselych, estate manager Kurt Cobain, Cobain’s ex-wife Courtney Love and photographer Kirk Weddle.

Nirvana officials have not yet commented on the matter.

“It seems to me that some of my rights have been taken away from me”

Elden played the album cover several times, as a teenager and adult, always in swimming trunks to celebrate the 10th, 20th and 25th anniversary of Nevermind.

In an interview with Time Magazine in 2016, he said he was “a little nervous” about his fame when he was growing up.

“I go to a baseball game and I think ‘everyone at this baseball game probably saw a little kid’s penis,’ I feel like I’ve lost some of my human rights,” he said.

“It’s always been positive”

BBC News emphasizes that in other interviews he spoke about the cover more optimistically.

“It’s always been positive, and it opened the door for me,” he told the Guardian in 2015.

Spencer’s father about photo shoots

In 2008, Spencer’s father Rick told about photo shoots for the American radio station NPR. He said Weddle, one of his family, offered him $ 200 to participate. The family quickly forgot about the session, remembering it three months later when they saw the cover of the album “Nervmind” on the wall of Tower Records in Los Angeles.

Hits from the album “Nervmind”

The album, which included the hits “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, “Come As You Are” and “Lithium”, sold 30 million copies worldwide.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesTalibanfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International