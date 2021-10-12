Megan Markle tried to reconcile with Kate Middleton with a gold bracelet

HomeLifeStyleMegan Markle tried to reconcile with Kate Middleton with a gold bracelet
Дружина Гаррі відправила його Міддлтон, щоб подякувати їй за допомогу в організації весілля

Gleb Parfenenko
Megan Markle presented Kate Middleton with a bracelet as a sign of peace after Harry and Megan’s wedding, which took place in May 2018.

The bracelet was gold and personalized. Harry’s wife sent him to Kate to thank her for her help in arranging the wedding and for the two to reconcile.

Some time ago it became known that there was a quarrel between them before the wedding. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey Markle said that Middleton was upset over the dresses of the bridesmaids (including the daughter of William and Kate, Princess Charlotte) and because of this brought Megan to tears, according to teenproblem.net.

After that, Kate realized her mistake and apologized – she sent Megan a note of apology and a bouquet, according to the book “Megan: Hollywood Princess” by Andrew Morton.

“All the worries related to the bridesmaids’ dresses are now a thing of the past. After that, Megan gave Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets as a token of gratitude for their help and support,” the author writes.

Project assistance
