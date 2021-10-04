HomeLifeStyleKim Jong Un was suspected of using the double due to a...
Kim Jong Un was suspected of using the double due to a change of image

Gleb Parfenenko
After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began to appear in public significantly thinner, he was suspected of using a double. This was reported by The Sun.

The “change of image” of the DPRK leader has previously provoked rumors about his serious illness. However, fans of conspiracy theories went further and after the appearance of photos of Kim Jong Un from the military parade began to declare the existence of a double. At the same time, opinions were divided on Reddit, where a discussion took place on the topic of Kim Jong Un’s double: most users believe that the politician has become a sportsman.

