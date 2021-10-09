71-year-old Turk with the longest nose in the world (Photo)

The 71-year-old Turk Mehmet Ozirek has the longest nose in the world. He has held this record since 2010, when the Italian show “Lo Show dei Record” measured the exact size of his nose.

The longest nose on a living person measures 8.8 cm (3.46 in) from the bridge to the tip and belongs to Mehmet Özyürek (Turkey). Mehmet’s magnificent nose was measured #OnThisDay in 2010 on the set of TV show @LoShowdeiRecord in Rome, Italy 📏👃😯 pic.twitter.com/AYJWJ9EuM8 — #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) March 18, 2018

Ozirek’s nose was then 8.8 cm long. Now there must be a new measurement, and it is possible that the size will be larger, because the nose and ears never stop getting bigger, experts remind the Guinness Book of Records.