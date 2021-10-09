HomeLifeStyle71-year-old Turk with the longest nose in the world (Photo)
71-year-old Turk with the longest nose in the world (Photo)

The 71-year-old Turk Mehmet Ozirek has the longest nose in the world. He has held this record since 2010, when the Italian show “Lo Show dei Record” measured the exact size of his nose.

Ozirek’s nose was then 8.8 cm long. Now there must be a new measurement, and it is possible that the size will be larger, because the nose and ears never stop getting bigger, experts remind the Guinness Book of Records.

